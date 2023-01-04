Edinburgh and Glasgow among fast growth cities

City tracker

Edinburgh is in the top five of fast-growth cities (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh and Glasgow will be among the ten cities that will lead the UK out of recession, according to new research which points to a tough year for Aberdeen.

The Irwin Mitchell City Tracker has been produced by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) and examines 50 locations across the UK, forecasting growth in terms of GVA and employment.

The report, which estimates that the UK entered into a recession in the second half of 2022, expects economic growth to resume in the second half of 2023.

Exeter is expected to be the top performing city with its economy predicted to be 1.3% larger in Q4 2023 compared to how it was in the final quarter of 2022. It is also expected to be in the top five for employment with levels rising year-on-year by 1.7%.

According to the research, it will be followed by Reading, Birmingham, Brighton, and Edinburgh, all of which are expected to record 1.1% year-on-year growth in GVA in Q4 2023. Employment in Edinburgh is expected to risie by 1.6%, taking headcount to 371,200.

Glasgow comes eighth in the table for GVA growth with a 0.8% year-on-year increase expected in the final quarter of 2023. This would take the size of the economy from £23.3bn to £23.5bn.

But the report says GVA in Aberdeen will fall by 0.2% to £16.7bn. The city is expected to see employment growth of 0.7% in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022.

Charlotte Rees-John, partner and head of Irwin Mitchell’s consumer sector, said: “Those businesses that succeed during 2023 will be in a very strong position to take advantage of a more stable economic environment in 2024.”

Josie Dent, managing economist at Cebr, said: ”Cebr forecasts that economic growth will resume in the second half of 2023, with most cities expected to see an annual expansion in GVA by Q4 2023.”