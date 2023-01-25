Edinburgh airport figures still below pre-pandemic

Slow recovery

Edinburgh Airport says the appetite for travel is returning

Edinburgh Airport handled 11.26 million passengers last year, well below pre-pandemic 2019 when 14.7million passed through the terminal.

While the figure is up significantly on 2021 when Covid restrictions reduced the numbers to just over 3m, the recovery is being held back by the cost of living pressures and consumers cutting back on holidays.

Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar insisted there is an “ongoing recovery in passenger numbers” and said he hopes this reflects “more economic activity across the country”.

He said: “There is little doubt that people want to travel – both from Scotland for holidays or business opportunities or those international tourists coming to experience the best of Scotland’s visitor attractions and beautiful places and landmarks.”

However, research by Paragon Bank suggests that consumers plan to take fewer trips, spend less, and are increasingly staying in the UK rather than take long-haul flights.

The number taking long-haul flights will fall from 19% last year to 14% this year.

The fall in those planning to take long-haul flights is matched by the increase in those who will be holidaying in the UK, with an increase from 23% in 2022 to 28% in 2023.

Typically, 33% of people take two holidays a year, with 24% taking one annual trip and 17% taking three. Those taking two holidays this year is expected to fall to 26%, with those taking three reducing to 15%. Those taking one holiday increases to 26%, with people not going away rising from 11% last year to 18% in 2023.

Another survey by investment platform Saxo says more than a quarter of Brits (28%) have had to cancel their plans to go on holiday in the past year due to the cost of living crisis.

Saxo via Censuswide surveyed 2,002 UK adults between 10 and 13 January.

Contrary evidence is provided by Ryanair and easyJet who say they are seeing a rise in bookings. Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said he saw no sign of recessionary pressures on the airline’s traffic.

Delta Air Lines said it is increasing its Edinburgh Airport to Atlanta route to a daily service thanks to continued strong demand for transatlantic travel.

The service was initially set to operate five times per week when it was first announced last September but that will now increase to seven times per week from 25 May to 5 September.

It means Delta will operate daily services on all its Edinburgh routes this summer – New York JFK, which is all year round, and the two seasonal routes to Boston and Atlanta.

Edinburgh Airport figures:

Annual 2022 Annual 2021 Annual 2019 Domestic 3,064,117 1,500,231 5,338,511 International 8,197,756 1,530,909 9,409,319 Total 11,261,873 3,031,140 14,747,830