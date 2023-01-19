Deals edge Spotless closer to UK clean sweep

Acquisitions

Deals boost: Carron Henley and Roger Green

Spotless Commercial Cleaning, the Edinburgh-based company, has acquired two rivals south of the border which will widen its UK customer base and bulk up revenue.

The deals involve Spotless buying the assets of Manchester firm Purity Group out of administration which will be absorbed into its decade-long operation in the area.

It has also bought Clearsprings Support Services, a cleaning and support service business in Salisbury serving customers from the Greater London area to Dorset. Spotless has an established presence in London and the deal extends its reach across the South of England.

The two acquisitions increase the company’s annual revenues to more than £18m as Spotless aims to further grow its presence to cover every postcode in the UK.

This growth drive is being led by CEO Carron Henley, who initially joined the company as a credit controller in 2012.

Roger Green, founder and chairman of Spotless, said: “These acquisitions give Spotless a real boost in terms of our annual revenues and, more importantly, our ability to service customers in key regions across the UK.

“These developments put us in a strong position at the start of 2023.”