Davies first CEO at SRUC spin-out Agrecalc

Farm carbon calculator, Agrecalc, has appointed Scott Davies as its first chief executive in a major step towards becoming a spin-out company.

Mr Davies (pictured) has a strong track record in developing and growing successful technology-based businesses. Formerly co-founder and director of a mobile gaming company and most recently CEO of Never.no, his remit is to lead Agrecalc into the next phase of development and growth.

Operated by SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Argecalc plans to focus on seeking investment, while planning to be a central part of the solutions to greenhouse gas emissions related to global food production.

Mr Davies said: “To be part of this incredible team, as well as a business offering a world-leading product for carbon management, is a real privilege and I look forward to being part of the continuing success story.”

Andrew Lacey, SRUC vice-principal and head of commercial at SAC Consulting, said: “With Scott, we have appointed a great private sector CEO with passion, energy and a fresh perspective, who will be maintaining the link between Agrecalc and SAC Consulting and SRUC in the future. This partnership is built into the operating model.”