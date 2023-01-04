Update:

Darling takes over as CEO at Charlotte Square

| January 4, 2023
William Forsyth and Robert Darling
Charlotte Square Investment Managers (CSIM) CEO, William Forsyth, has stepped down and has been succeeded by operations director Robert Darling.

Mr Forsyth set up the Edinburgh boutique following a 10-year stint as an investment director at Rathbones. He remains with the group as executive chairman and head of the investment team.

Mr Darling, who has enjoyed a 25-year career in financial services, joined the business in February last year from 7IM where he was head of Scotland intermediary. 

He held a number of roles at Standard Life (now Abrdn), which he joined in 1992 as a customer service representative.

He was approved by the regulator to take up his new position in November.

