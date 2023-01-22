Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia lined up for Moneyfarm

New chairwoman

Dame Jane-Anne Gadhia: new role

Former Virgin Money boss Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia is expected to be named chairwoman of digital wealth manager Moneyfarm.

Dame Jayne-Anne’s appointment is likely to prompt speculation that the company could be preparing for a stock market listing.

The 61-year-old, who is founder of money-saving app Snoop, headed Virgin Money from Edinburgh from 2007 to 2018 before its merger with Clydesdale Bank owner CYBG.

Moneyfarm, which was launched in 2012, is based in London. It has 90,000 customers and manages £2.5billion in assets.

In April 2020 Dame Jayne-Anne admitted admitted she was still unsettled after leaving such a high profile job at Virgin Money.

She was a senior executive at Royal Bank of Scotland prior to the 2008 crash and joined the Bank of England’s financial policy committee but gave up the role before it started.