Crews battle blaze in empty Jenners building

Store on fire

Smoke filled nearby streets

One firefighter was in a critical condition in hospital following a serious blaze in the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh.

He was one of five firefighters treated for injuries as they tackled the blaze which broke out at the rear of the vacant building in Rose Street at about 11.30am.

At least 10 fire engines were despatched to the scene and neighbouring roads were closed, including St Andrew Square. Staff from nearby offices were evacuated.

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene

Eyewitnesses said smoke was billowing out of the basement area of the former department store which is undergoing refurbishment.

The building and the name Jenners are among the city’s best-known landmarks. Founded in 1838, Jenners was one of the world’s oldest department stores until it was closed by Mike Ashley’s Frasers group two years ago.

Fire crew found the building well ablaze

Restoration work, ordered by the building’s owner, the Danish billionaire Anders Povlsen, is due to take four years, recreating a department store with a hotel.

The current building was opened in 1895 after the original building was destroyed by fire in 1892.