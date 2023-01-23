Common succeeds Mac Mackie at ice cream firm

Food manufacture

Stuart Common and Mac Mackie

Ice cream manufacturer Mackie’s of Scotland has promoted Stuart Common to managing director to replace Mac Mackie who moves to the new position of executive chairman.

Mr Common, 36, has worked at the Aberdeenshire family business for more than 16 years, latterly as sales and marketing director.

His appointment, which commences with immediate effect, sees Mr Mackie, 56, take a strategic overview of the business and its development.

Mr Mackie, who in 1998 succeeded his father and Mackie’s founder, Maitland Mackie, said: “Stuart has already become an integral part of our senior management team over the last decade and I’m confident that he’s the right person to step into our MD role.

“He embodies the culture that underpins everything we do, not to mention his close ties with our largest supermarket, wholesale and foodservice trade accounts, many of which he personally established and built up.

“We’re putting in place the foundations for the business to continue to flourish. Stuart is young enough to thrive in the role for many years to come and will drive our agenda of growth, development and change.

“We’re proud to be a family business, and Stuart’s appointment will help ensure Mackie’s continues to thrive and grow for future generations.”

Mr Mackie’s sister Kirstin McNutt continues n her role as Head of NPD and nephew Angus Hayhow marks the first of the fifth generation to join the business.

Edinburgh born Mr Common began working at Mackie’s in 2006 on a year-long placement during his studies at Robert Gordon University business school. While there, he began to forge a career in sales before moving to Aberdeen Journals in 2011.

The former Balerno High School pupil returned to Mackie’s in 2012 as national account manager, taking responsibility for Mackie’s largest accounts, progressing to sales director in 2019.

He took on an expanded sales and mnarketing director role in early 2022. Since 2019, Mackie’s has seen its turnover grow from £16.7m to £18.5m (FY 2021).

“Mac has left a tremendous legacy, his hard work and determination has helped bring Mackie’s to the fore, and I am excited to develop the brand further,” he said.