Committee changes at Scottish Women in Business

Scottish Women in Business has announced a number of committee changes which represent the expansion of the network and support its progression.

In addition to some changes in roles, there are additional committee members who will add to the strengths of the current eight members.

Bayile Adeoti, of Dechomai, who was the previous VP, moves into the role of president, taking the reins from Tracy Scott, of XeyeX, who has led SWIB for several years.

Ms Bayile said: “In this challenging economic climate women’s networking groups are integral to economic recovery and growth, without forgetting the positive impact of a great support system. My priority is to ensure that SWIB continues to be sustainable, commercially viable network that meets the needs of its members and future members.”

She is supported by Sarah Heaney, of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, as VP and the following committee members:

Lynn Gibb of RBC Brewin Dolphin, Leanne Scobie of Virgin Hotels, Laurie MacPherson of Laurie MacPherson, Hazel McBride of Hazel McBride UK, Katie Gilmour of Advantage Accounting (Scotland), Heather Offord of One4Growth, Natalie O’Hare of Beyond HR, Clare Baillie of Star Consultancy and Katy Morrison of Connect Three.

The committee recognises the contribution of Zaynab Al Nasser, of Turcan Connell.

Scottish Women in Business represents a cross-section of business from sole traders and charities to corporate leaders.

