Cineworld warns of shares dilution from any deal

Stakeholder talks

Cineworld is working on plan to preserve value

Cineworld Group said there have been no talks with AMC Entertainment Holdings regarding the sale of its cinema assets, despite media reports, but warned shareholders that any deal would result in a “very significant dilution of existing equity interests.”

The cinema chain, which filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, said talks continue with key stakeholders to develop a plan that will maximise value for the benefit of moviegoers and all other stakeholders.

“In parallel with developing a plan to restructure the group’s capital structure, the company will also run a marketing process in pursuit of a value maximising transaction for the group’s assets, focused on proposals for the group as a whole,” it said.

These proposals are set to be made to potential suitors this month.

But Cineworld stressed it “has not initiated and does not intend to initiate a separate marketing process for the sale of any of its assets on an individual basis.”

Any sale transaction for the group as a whole would not include the sale of Cineworld itself and would therefore not be subject to the rules of the Takeover Code, the company added.

But it warned any restructuring or sale transaction agreed with stakeholders will result in a “very significant dilution of existing equity interests in Cineworld and there is no guarantee of any recovery for holders of Cineworld’s existing equity interests.”

Cineworld floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2007 and its acquisition of Regal Entertainment Group created the second largest cinema business in the world (by number of screens).

It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Israel and the United States.