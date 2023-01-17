Update:

Christmas ‘flourish’ for shops, but pressure remains

| January 17, 2023
East Kilbride Retail Park
Retailers enjoyed a solid end to the year

Scottish retailers are toasting what they describe as a “sparkling” Christmas sales, although the 11.3% rise last month compared with December 2021 was helped by record high inflation.

There is also some evidence that shoppers took advantage of the first Christmas in three years without lockdown restrictions to splash out and spoil themselves, family and friends.

While the year “finished with a flourish”, the Scottish Retail Consortium admitted that once adjusted for inflation, the year-on-year rise in sales was a more modest 3.9%, though this was the highest since before the pandemic measures were put in place.

Even so, a number of retail chains including Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Hugh Boss and Lush have reported strong sales over the Christmas period, suggesting the gloom has been overdone.

SRC director David Lonsdale said: “Sales were bolstered by retailers’ promotional activity, purchases of energy saving goods, and celebrations with friends and family at home over a festive period unencumbered by Covid restrictions. 

“Retail is far from being out of the woods yet. It’s an industry in transition with retailers navigating their own costs crunch, cash-conscious consumers, and the twin challenges of the economic legacy of Covid and inflationary pressures.

“With the spotlight turning to the year ahead the fact is many of these headwinds remain, requiring policymakers to show dexterity towards keeping a tight lid on the regulatory costs under their control.”

News, Consumer & Retail, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Innis & Gunn

Bar openings defy cost and lockdown pressures

Food and drink businesses in Glasgow have defied the impact of lockdown and cost ofRead More

20 Brandon Street

Edinburgh firms ‘stay put’ as uncertainty lingers

Edinburgh’s office market saw a record number of tenants choosing to sit out the economicRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.