Channel 4 sale ‘should not proceed’, says minister

Media u-turn

By a Daily Business reporter |

Channel 4 had been lined up for sale by Boris Johnson

Privatisation of Channel 4 should not go ahead, according to a leaked letter to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak from UK Culture secretary Michelle Donelan.

The letter is said to reveal Ms Donelan’s preference for “better ways to ensure C4’s sustainability” than selling off the publicly-owned broadcaster.

If the recommendation is accepted by Downing Street, it will represent a significant u-turn on plans announced by former PM’s Boris Johnson’s government last year. The proposed sale prompted a wave of opposition.

In the letter, leaked to the News Agents podcast, Ms Donelan wrote: “After reviewing the business case, I have concluded that pursing a sale at this point is not the right decision.”

She is said to have informed Mr Sunak that the TV sector “would be very disrupted by a sale at a time when growth and economic stability are our priorities”.

Lucy Powell, Labour’s Shadow Culture Secretary, said: “The Conservatives’ vendetta against Channel 4 was always wrong for Britain, growth in our creative economy, and a complete waste of everyone’s time.

“Our broadcasting and creative industries lead the world, yet this Government has hamstrung them for the last year with the total distraction of Channel 4 privatisation.

“Labour opposed this sell off, and took a strong stand against it. The Government must now bring forward the Media Bill to protect and promote Britain’s broadcasters in the streaming age.”