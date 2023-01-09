Capricorn confirms investor meeting | AstraZeneca deal

Markets: Live

The board of Edinburgh-based Capricorn Energy, formerly Cairn Energy, has confirmed that a general meeting to consider a call to replace a number of directors will be held on 1 February.

Shareholder Palliser Capital Master Fund wants to remove seven directors and appoint six to replace them.

The meeting will be held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Festival Square, Edinburgh at 2pm.

AstraZeneca said it will pay up to $1.8bn to acquire hypertension and chronic kidney disease therapies developer CinCor Pharma.

The deal gives the pharma giant global rights to the baxdrostat high blood pressure treatment. The FTSE 100 listed group will pay $1.3bn upfront, more than twice CinCor’s $515.5m market capitalisation with the consideration rising to $1.8bn if potential contingent value payments are made.

It will buy outstanding CinCor shares for $26, plus a possible extra $10 each depending on regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product.

Vodafone Group has confirmed the €1.7bn sale of its Hungarian business, first announced in August. Shares slipped 0.6%.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index picked up where it left off last week with a 20 point rise in the first half hour of trading to 7,719.74.