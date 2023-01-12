Bibby succeeds Davidson at Cushman & Wakefield

Property

David Davidson and Stephen Bibby

David Davidson, chair of Cushman & Wakefield’s Scottish business and head of capital markets Scotland, will retire in March after a 31-year career with the firm. He will be succeeded as head of capital markets Scotland by Stephen Bibby.

Mr Davidson joined Cushman & Wakefield in 1992 to lead what was then Healey & Baker’s Scottish Business Space department. He was promoted to salaried partner in 1995, equity partner in 2001, by which time he was running the Edinburgh office, and managing director in 2007. He has been an International partner and chair of Scotland since the 2015 merger with DTZ.

During his career, Mr Davidson has advised on more than £1.4 billion of transactions, including over 30 in Scotland larger than £20 million. One of the first Scottish investment advisors to focus on German funds looking to purchase assets in the UK regions, he acted directly on more than £450m of acquisitions and disposals for German clients. These include multiple transactions for iii Fonds, TMW Pramerica, GLL Real Estate and most recently, Union Investments.

Other clients have included British Airways Pension Fund, Cerberus, LCN Capital Partners, ADIA, Fortress, Abrdn, and many well-known Scottish developers and investors. He has also advised occupiers including BP Exploration, City of Edinburgh Council – on the acquisition of its 190,000 sq ft Waverley Court headquarters – and sale and leasebacks for Clydesdale Bank, and last year with Celeros Flow Technology.

Involved in Cushman & Wakefield’s Scottish graduate programme for more than 20 years, Mr Davidson has supported many colleagues through their formative early careers and subsequent progression to associates and partners as well as alumni now in senior positions in the industry.

He said: “I have been extremely fortunate to lead on so many varied transactions in my career, during which time the Scottish and UK investment landscape has evolved enormously.

“That has always provided fresh and interesting opportunities, challenges, and new ways in which to support clients.

“While that has been rewarding on a professional level, I consider my biggest achievement has been leading and building teams, and helping new talent develop and progress their careers at Cushman & Wakefield.”