Bar openings defy cost and lockdown pressures

Five-year high

Innis & Gunn’s new taproom in West Nile Street

Food and drink businesses in Glasgow have defied the impact of lockdown and cost of living pressures with the strongest activity for the sector in the city in the past five years.

Research from Savills shows activity in the city centre is 15% ahead of 2021, with 23 openings totalling 80,000 sq ft.

Independent operators continue to dominate, with 65% of all transactions attributed to local entrepreneurs looking to add a point of difference.

Notable openings including Fat Lobster, Gost, Devil of Brooklyn, August House and Bao. Larger national operators were also active in 2022 including new names to Glasgow such as Cosmo, Fat Hippo and Mowgli.

In line with Savills’ 2022 forecasts, bars as opposed to restaurants, proved to be the most prevalent in their search for Glasgow premises.

Innis & Gunn opened a taphouse on West Nile Street and The Alchemist launched a cocktail bar on George Square.

John Menzies, retail director at Savills in Glasgow, comments: “The five year picture of transaction volumes illustrates the bounce back from Covid-19 and is a strong vote of confidence in the ability of our largest cities to evolve and recover.

“2023 promises to be another busy year in Glasgow, with well-funded occupiers retaining their appetite for the best located properties in Scotland’s largest city.”

Mr Menzies said that despite the “acutely challenging trading picture” with rising costs and strikes affecting consumer behaviour there was an air of confidence that the situation is due to turn for the better.

“With many operators reporting trade down 25% on expectation over the Christmas period, confidence to commit to new properties at the moment is predicated on an underlying optimism that the economic climate will improve as we move past the current year, into 2024 and beyond,” he said.

Savills says it is currently tracking 15 food and drink requirements in the city centre, with occupiers typically looking for 4,000 sq ft.

It believes most transactions will take place in the second half of the year as the economy improves, but it believes changes are needed to “outdated” planning policies that restrict food and drink operators moving into the key streets.

There are also delays in obtaining a liquor licence in Glasgow and it advises operators to plan this year for a seven month turnaround from application.

Competition for the best sites around Buchanan Street could result in rents growing by 10% by the end of 2023, subject to the trends above coming to fruition.

Current prime rents in the sector in Glasgow are £40 per sq ft, which look cheap compared to Edinburgh, where they exceed £60 per sq ft.

The three fastest developing districts in the city centre which will be:

George Square, where Flight Club open its social darts bar in summer 2023, adjacent to The Alchemist.

St Enoch, where Level X has transformed the city’s largest mall with a 30,000 sq ft leisure experience, adjacent to a new restaurant quarter and aided by four hotel openings outside the centre.

Merchant City, which promises to dominate the growth of city living over the next five years, many of which will include food and drink accommodation.