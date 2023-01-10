Amazon to close Gourock and two other sites

Online closure

Amazon’s sprawling Gourock site

Online retailer Amazon is shutting its Gourock warehouse in Inverclyde and two others in Doncaster and Hemel Hempstead.

It is understood that all 1,200 workers will be offered roles at other locations.

Amazon has also announced new fulfilment centres at Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.

A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

“All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities and we remain committed to our customers, employees and communities across the UK.”

