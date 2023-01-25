Agnew to chair Edinburgh & Lothians IoD branch

Business network

Nathalie Agnew: champion

The Institute of Directors Scotland has appointed Nathalie Agnew as its chairwoman of the Edinburgh & Lothians branch.

Nathalie launched Edinburgh-based PR agency Muckle Media in 2012 following a career working in large global comms agencies. In her new role at the IoD she replaces Julie Ashworth.

Speaking about her appointment, she said: “The IoD plays a pivotal role in supporting and developing directors for a better world.

“I look forward to engaging with and growing the membership and championing key themes including diversity and inclusion and sustainability.”

Catherine McWilliam, nations director at IoD Scotland said existing members and those who are considering joining the IoD have a true champion to work with as they continue to focus on great governance and leadership, while navigating a complicated business landscape.