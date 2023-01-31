Abrdn launches into student accommodation

Investment option

Neil Slater: PBSA is a growing segment

Abrdn has launched into purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) to address a shortage of supply and offer a growing asset option to investors.

MY Student Living is a joint venture with David Mathewson and Murdo Mcilhagger and expands its role as one of the largest residential fund managers in Europe, with more than 200 residential properties across 11 countries.

Neil Slater, head of real assets at Abrdn said: “PBSA investment solutions are an interesting and growing segment of the residential market.”

Mr Mathewson, joint managing director, MYS said: “Creating the MYS Student Living platform with Abrdn harnesses two levels of expertise.

“The ambition is to provide investors with strong and dependable returns while creating the user-friendly, sustainable, low-carbon student housing of the future.”