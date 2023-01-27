A firefighter has died four days after tackling a blaze in the Jenners building in Edinburgh
Barry Martin, 38, sustained serious injuries and remained in a critical condition at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.
He was one of five firefighters taken to hospital following the fire at the former department store on Monday morning
At its height, 22 fire appliances were sent Rose Street, with more than 100 firefighters battling the blaze in the rear of the building.