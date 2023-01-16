Update:

Student scheme

Alumno submits revised Jock’s Lodge scheme

| January 16, 2023
The scheme will be lower than the original plan

Alumno Group has submitted a revised plan for purpose-built student accommodation, including ground floor commercial space at Jock’s Lodge in the north-east of Edinburgh.

Located on the corner of Restalrig Road South and London Road, the development will include 191 student rooms.

Existing local businesses on the site all agreed to its sale and are committed to the redevelopment of the site, as current facilities are no longer commercially viable.

The developer has agreed to reduce the building’s height from eight to seven storeys, while the commercial area offering has been increased.

External amenity provision includes a rear landscaped courtyard and external terraces at roof level. Largely car-free, the development will have just two parking spaces.

