38 jobs lost as medtech company collapses

Biotech blow

A medical technology company in Inverness has fallen into administration, putting 38 staff out of work.

Joint administrators Duncan Raggett of AAB and Seamas Keating of FPM Accountants said the firm had been confronted with financial difficulties.

A “small number” of employees have been retained as the administrators look for a buyer.

ODx established a base at the Inverness Campus in 2019 focused on the development of better testing and treatment for urinary tract infections.

Mr Raggett said rectors had done “everything they could to keep the business afloat but unfortunately the company did not have the funds to continue.

“We shall be doing our utmost to provide the employees the information and support they need to be able to claim monies due to them from the Government’s Redundancy Payments Service.

“The company has developed ground-breaking technology that has the potential to help people all around the world.”

Giles Hamilton, who was appointed CEO in 2016, has been a board member of more than 50 organisations around the world and served on the Scottish Government Industry Leadership Group for Life Sciences.

Two years ago ODx formed a partnership with Lochardil Pharmacy in Inverness to serve as a sample collection point for volunteers enrolled in clinical research.

In August 2020 it offered guaranteed interviews to workers affected by redundancies at nearby LifeScan.