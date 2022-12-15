Update:

Circular economy

Wood helps firm turn shellfish waste into packaging

| December 15, 2022
Shellfish may provide a packaging solution (pic: supplied by Wood)

Energy services company Wood is backing a process to use shellfish waste in the production of biodegradable packaging.

CuanTec extracts chitin, a naturally occurring, 100% compostable biopolymer with a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food industries.

Wood, which operates mainly in the oil and gas sector, will work with CuanTec which has a separation plant in Glenrothes, on building mass production of chitin-based products.

Ellis Renforth, Wood’s EMEA president of operations, said it was a “growth opportunity” for Wood.

“We look forward to building our relationship with CuanTec to support their critical work in developing sustainable solutions and helping the world reduce carbon emissions and single-use plastic,” he said.

