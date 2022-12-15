Whitehouse takes helm at Offshore Energies UK

Energy

David Whitehouse: new CEO

Offshore Energies UK has appointed David Whitehouse as chief executive, replacing Deirdre Michie and will take up the fight to persuade the government to soften its windfall tax policies.

Starting on 1 January, he most recently led operator CNR International, where he spent two decades as managing director and vice president of development operations.

As an industry leader with 30 years of experience, he has been a longstanding champion of OEUK, the trade association for the UK’s integrating offshore energies industry.

His career has involved strategic and hands-on leadership in the North Sea and around the world, including the US, Netherlands and Philippines.

He has a PhD in Theoretical Chemistry from Cambridge University and a first-class degree in Chemistry from Manchester University. He is currently studying at the University of Aberdeen for a Masters in Renewable Engineering, an area of key growth and interest for OEUK and its members.

His appointment follows a highly competitive recruitment process by OEUK’s Board, which paid tribute to Ms Michie OBE, confirming her departure at the end of December.

Commenting on the appointment, OEUK board co-chair and Equinor senior vice president Arne Gurtner said: “David brings a wealth of experience and a passion for nurturing our industry and its people.

“He brings inspirational leadership skills and deep industry expertise that will connect with government, our stakeholders and our growing membership across all parts of the offshore energy landscape. David will provide strong and influential direction as OEUK continues to safeguard UK energy security and power up the energy transition.”

Mr Whitehouse said: “It’s a great honour and I can’t wait to get started. Offshore Energies UK is our industry’s champion and I will be proud to lead it into a very exciting future.

“The UK has a world-class energy sector that is changing as we work towards a fair energy transition whilst ensuring the UK has the energy security it needs to drive growth and productivity.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to Deirdre Michie, who is deeply respected across our industry. Her leadership has been fantastic to behold and I know she will be missed by the OEUK team.

“She has passed on invaluable advice about the challenge ahead, which I am excited to meet with the excellent OEUK team and its members. This is also a time of enormous opportunity for our industry, which I’m sure we can all shape and take together.”