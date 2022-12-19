WB Alloys snaps up stake in English welding firm

Global link

WB Alloys will expand its services

WB Alloys, a welding and cutting specialist headquartered in Glasgow, has received almost £5m in bank support to help acquire a 50% interest in TVC, an English data and welding inspection business.

Paul Houston, director at W B Alloys, said the acquisition would allow the company to become a global end-to-end service provider, operating in the marine, nuclear, oil and gas, renewables, construction and power generation sectors.

“WB Alloys has grown by around 30% in the last three years, and we’re on target to grow by an estimated 40% by the end of 2024,” he said.

Barclays provided £4.8m for the deal and Jamie Grant, managing director of corporate banking in Scotland, said: “WB Alloys is a great example of a Scottish business which has expanded globally and has worked hard to diversify and take a solution-driven approach.”