US may impose entry curbs as China reopens

Markets: Live

US officials are considering Covid entry restrictions for travellers from China as the easing of anti-virus controls by Beijing has coincided with a surge in infections across the country.

China is to resume issuing visas and passports in a relaxation of policies which have isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of millions of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.

However, US officials have expressed concern at the potential for new variants to be unleashed.

Positive outlook

The majority of Scottish businesses expect 2023 to be more successful than 2022, despite challenging economic forecasts, according to the latest data from Lloyds Bank.

Almost two-thirds of the country’s firms (63%) said they are confident they would have greater success in the coming 12 months, compared to the past year.

The research was carried out between 1 and 14 December as part of additional polling for the monthly Lloyds Bank Business Barometer.

Markets

On the markets, the FTSE 100 index was trading 52 points higher after the first hour of trade at 7,525.17 as traders returned from the Christmas break and caught up with gains on European exchanges.

Miners led the charge as China prepared to reopen its borders. Antofagasta, Glencore and Anglo American were all up strongly. National Grid and Prudential were also among the top risers.

Among mid-size stocks, James Fisher climbed 2.3%, after announcing the sale of its Subtech Swordfish dive support vessel for $24 million.

The marine services provider said the agreement allows it to maintain access to the vessel until the end of the third quarter of 2023, allowing it to complete existing and potential customer commitments.

In the US on Tuesday, Wall Street ended mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending up 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.4%.

In Asia today, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.4%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.3% lower, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong finished 1.6% higher.

The pound was quoted at $1.2044 at early on Wednesday in London, higher compared to $1.2027 at the close on Friday.

Brent oil was quoted at $84.24 a barrel.