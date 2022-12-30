UK to impose testing on travellers from China

Covid precaution

Millions of Chinese are preparing to travel abroad for Lunar holiday celebrations

Travellers arriving in the UK from China will be required to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test at least two days before departure amid fears of a new outbreak.

The UK government announced new measures tonight following several days of uncertainty. It falls into line with several nations, including the US, Italy, France and Spain which will screen travellers following Beijing’s decision to relax its zero-Covid policy.

China has said it will fully reopen its borders on 8 January.

The UK government initially announced it would not implement any restrictions, though Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed on Thursday that the policy was under review.

The Department of Health and Social Care said people travelling from China on direct flights from 5 January will be asked to take a pre-departure Covid test.

From 8 January, the UK Health Security Agency will also launch surveillance, which will see a sample of passengers arriving from China tested for the virus as they arrive.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the government was taking a “balanced and precautionary approach”, adding the measures were “temporary” as officials assess the latest Covid data.

The testing requirement only applies to people flying to English airports, with the government saying that while there are no direct flights from China to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, it is working with the devolved administrations to ensure the policy is applied UK-wide.

The policy change coincides with January’s Lunar New Year celebrations, which will see millions of citizens heading abroad. Online travel agency site Trip.com have recorded a sharp rise in traffic from Chinese travelers, with a 254% increase in bookings from mainland China between Monday and Tuesday.

Governments have remained critical of China’s lack of transparency in reporting COVID-19 figures, with some politicians, including Thailand’s ex-deputy Prime Minister Chaturon Chaisang, expressing concerns about the potential emergence of new virus variants. Around 5,000 cases per day are currently being reported, though it is speculated to be significantly higher.

Spain’s requirements are set to be more relaxed than other countries, allowing unrestricted travel for fully vaccinated passengers. Along with France it has yet to clarify when testing requirements will begin.

No EU-wide measures have been announced, though the European Union’s commission for Health Security announced on Thursday that it had convened to discuss the situation among its member states.

Germany’s health minister has called for a coordinated system at airports across the union to monitor variants of the virus.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is “understandable” that some countries are imposing fresh restrictions.

But China’s foreign ministry said earlier this week that its “epidemic situation” overall was “predictable and under control”.