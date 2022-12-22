UK GDP shrinks by more than earlier estimates

Markets: Live

Britain’s economy contracted by a little more than first estimated in the third quarter of this year, and business investment performed poorly, according to official data.

Economic output fell by 0.3% during the July-September quarter, compared with a previous estimate of 0.2%, said the Office for National Statistics.

Business investment fell by 2.5%, compared with a previous estimate of a 0.5% drop.

While the dominant services sector expanded 0.1% in the quarter, declines in manufacturing and construction dragged the headline gross domestic product figure down.

The ONS also revised down its estimates for growth across 2022, meaning the UK economy remains 0.8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.

It said the figures put Britain bottom in the Group of Seven nations in terms of quarterly economic growth.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Our revised figures show the economy performed slightly less well over the last year than we previously estimated, with manufacturing and electricity generation notably weaker.

“Household incomes continued to fall in real terms, albeit at a slower rate than in the previous two quarters, while – taking account of inflation – household spending fell for the first time since the final Covid-19 lockdown in the spring of 2021.”

Traders were determined to bring some Christmas cheer to the market with London expected to build on yesterday’s Santa rally on the back of an uplift in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 1.6%, and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both added 1.5%.

At the end of an inflation-fuelled year the US Consumer Confidence smashed all estimates, rebounding more than expected as cost of living expectations eased and gas prices cooled.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.5%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 2.3% in late trade.

Sterling was quoted at $1.2127 early today from $1.2093 at the close of the London stock market.

8.05am: The FTSE 100 opened 14 points higher at 7,511.61.

7am: Deloitte sanctioned

Big Four accountant Deloitte has been handed a near-£1m penalty and a severe reprimand over its audit of building materials company SIG's financial statements.

Last night’s close

The FTSE 100 broke out of its slumber and roared 126.7 points (1.72%) higher to close at 7,497.32 as the Santa rally finally arrived.

JD Sports Fashion jumped 6.09% on positive read-across from Nike’s second-quarter numbers.

Shares in Capricorn Energy rose 1.2%, or 3p, to 249.4p amid growing unrest among shareholders who want to see changes on the board.

