UBC in first Scottish venture with Inigo deal

Business Centres

Inigo offices in Rutland Square, Edinburgh

UBC, a provider of flexible workspace across the UK, has acquired Inigo Business Centres, expanding its serviced office portfolio to 15 locations.

Inigo Business Centres has seven flexible workspaces in Edinburgh, Leeds, Cheltenham, Bath, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Windsor, and the City of London.

The deal takes UBC into Central London, Leeds, and Edinburgh for the first time. Terms were not disclosed.

Inigo Business Centres was founded by Giles Curtis in 1997.

“UBC has been seeking expansion opportunities, and Inigo Business Centres is a good fit,” said UBC’s managing director Richard Johnson.

“The Inigo centres offer an impressive portfolio of flexible workspaces in exquisite period or listed buildings around the UK, enabling UBC to enter a number of exciting new locations including our first venture into Scotland.

UBC is on the acquisition trail and is actively seeking additional business centres, with the intention of expanding its current 15-strong portfolio to at least 20 locations.