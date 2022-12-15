Trojan moves to ETZ | Dumfries park sold | Royal Mile site backed

Property round-up

Trojan Energy is developing on-street chargers

Electric vehicle charging developer Trojan Energy is co-locating its headquarters and production facility in the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) within Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.

It will occupy the Zone’s W-Zero-1 building (formerly Richard Irvin House), alongside the ORE-Catapult National Floating Wind Innovation Centre.

Trojan has 135 charge points in operation in London and is ramping up production to meet demand. It recently announced the biggest order for on-street charging points anywhere in the UK with 510 charging points to be deployed in Barnet.

The firm currently employs 45 people at locations across the UK and expects to increase its headcount to 100 by this time next year. It intends to increase its Aberdeen workforce to at least 50 in the same period along with plans to raise £20 million through its latest funding round in 2023.

Dumfries Retail Park

Dumfries Retail Park has been sold for £11 million by CBRE on behalf of a local government pension fund to a London-based private investor represented by Archer Property Consultants.

Located on the edge of the town centre in the out-of-town retail cluster, the 85,752 sq ft park is at the junction of the A75 Dumfries bypass.

It is anchored by Wickes store. Other tenants include Home Bargains, Currys, Carpetright and Greggs.

Canongate approval

A student accommodation project in Edinburgh’s Canongate has been given the green light after another council deal was overturned by the Scottish Government.

Summix Developments and S Harrison have been granted permission for the development that was once part of the 19th century gasworks at 179A Canongate. The planning application for 76 studio rooms targeting post-graduates was initially refused by the city council in August.

Elements of the existing historic buildings are incorporated within the proposed redevelopment along with the demolition of the more recent 20th century buildings.

Barrhead outlet

Barrhead Travel is opening a flagship store in Glasgow city centre in February.

The move to Gordon Street follows the group’s recent £1million HQ relocation to nearby Libertas House on St Vincent Place.

More than 35 staff will be based in Gordon Street and the group expects to add further positions for its new Touring & Adventure division which launched this month.