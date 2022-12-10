Three tenants for corner site in central Glasgow

Lettings

Three tenants have been secured for a prominent corner site in Glasgow city centre following an extensive refurbishment.

Corporate recovery specialist Begbies Traynor and Ossian Offshore Wind Farm Limited have respectively agreed four and five-year leases in Bothwell Street. For many years the corner building was a branch of Abbey National.

Bar owners Andy and Emma MacSween will open Malo on the ground floor as additions to their Vroni’s and Ralph & Finns outlets.

The lettings have been secured by Scottish property firm Standard Real Estate, which has invested £1.5 million to refurbish the 19th century building since it was acquired from Mapeley in 2020 with a guide price of £3 million.

Standard Real Estate, which is owned by Hamish Munro and Scott Campbell, is planning further renovations at the property which would see the addition of category-A, full-furnished office suites with collaboration areas and meeting spaces.

The building at number 10 is Grade-A listed and was built in 1849. The properties are part of an extensive portfolio owned by Standard Real Estate in Glasgow, which includes 300,000 square feet of office space and 150,000 sq ft of industrial and leisure property.

The company owns 75,000 sq ft of office space in Aberdeen and has plans there and in Glasgow over the next 12 to 18 months.