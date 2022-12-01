Swan gets backing for Royston Road scheme

Homes approved

Royston Road deveopment

Swan Group has received planning approval for 135 homes at Royston Road development in north east Glasgow. It previously concluded a contract with PfP Capital to deliver the scheme.

The company originally gained approval for 100 homes on the site, but following delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it re-assessed the capacity for additional units.

Phil McGinlay, managing director, said: “Swan Group’s Royston Road development will be a great addition to Glasgow’s regeneration ambitions.”

Swan is working on multiple projects, in addition to considering a variety of new opportunities.