Update:

Homes approved

Swan gets backing for Royston Road scheme

| December 1, 2022
Royston Road deveopment

Swan Group has received planning approval for 135 homes at Royston Road development in north east Glasgow. It previously concluded a contract with PfP Capital to deliver the scheme.

The company originally gained approval for 100 homes on the site, but following delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it re-assessed the capacity for additional units.

Phil McGinlay, managing director, said: “Swan Group’s Royston Road development will be a great addition to Glasgow’s regeneration ambitions.”

Swan is working on multiple projects, in addition to considering a variety of new opportunities.

, Construction, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Jennifer Wylie and Gordon Craig

Wylie and Craig rise to senior positions at Cala

UK homebuilder Cala Homes, has promoted two senior leaders, cementing its commitment to developing andRead More

Granton Harbour

Eight development sites in capital on market

Eight cleared residential development sites in Western Harbour and Granton Harbour, Edinburgh, have been broughtRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.