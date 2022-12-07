Strang succeeds Dorward at Cushman & Wakefield

Property move

Murray Strang and Stuart Dorward

Murray Strang is taking over as regional managing partner at Cushman & Wakefield, succeeding Stuart Dorward who steps down after 10 years in the role.

Mr Dorward will dedicate more time to clients and leading the firm’s Scottish project management team.

Mr Strang, a partner in the firm’s Capital Markets team, will take on his new day-to-day leadership responsibilities on 1 January 2023.

He rejoined Cushman & Wakefield at the start of the year, having spent the previous 13 years based in the United Arab Emirates where he held several leadership roles, including head of Dubai at Savills.

Jon Leedham, head of Cushman & Wakefield’s UK Regional network, said: “During his decade in charge, Stuart has overseen our Scotland team’s growth to the strong team that it is today, building its reputation with clients as a market leader.

“He has been a hugely supportive and dedicated leader, qualities that have been in evidence throughout his time at the helm, and particularly welcomed during the challenges of the COVID pandemic.

“While he is stepping back from day-to-day leadership responsibilities, he remains a key figure in our Scottish business, and I know he will be a great support to Murray as he takes on the role.”

Mr Dorward said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my tenure running the Scottish business. It has been an invaluable experience, sometimes challenging but always rewarding. I look forward to supporting Murray as he picks up the baton and wish him all the very best in the role.”