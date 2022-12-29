Update:

Rita Rusk, first lady of hairdressing, dies at 75

| December 29, 2022
Scottish hairdresser Rita Rusk, whose clients included the Duchess of Kent and the actress Greta Scacchi, has died, aged 75.

Described as Scotland’s first lady of hairdressing, Ms Rusk was the first female – and the only Scot – to be crowned British Hairdresser of the Year alongside her ex-husband Irvine.

They opened their first salon in Hamilton in the 1970s before expanding to Glasgow and touring the world demonstrating their skills and pioneering methods.

A statement from the Rita Rusk International salon confirmed Ms Rusk’s death.

A spokesperson for the Fellowship of British Hairdressing described her as a “legend” and a “true innovator” who left a “great legacy”.

Fellow hairdresser Taylor Ferguson said: “Sad news about fellow hair stylist Rita Rusk’s passing. “

