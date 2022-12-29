Punk fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies

Design icon

Vivienne Westwood: worked with the Sex Pistols

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, famed for her role in the punk revolution of the 1970s has died aged 81.

Ms Westwood came to prominence with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

The Derbyshire-born former primary school teacher, set up a shop Let It Rock on King’s Road in Chelsea with her then partner Malcolm McLaren who, in late 1975, began managing a group of shop regulars who became the Sex Pistols and wore Westwood’s and McLaren’s designs.

Despite her anti-establishment image, Ms Westwood became an icon of British design and was made a Dame for services to fashion in 2006.

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London houses some of her works and described her as a “true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion”.

She died peacefully surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London.

“Her creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”