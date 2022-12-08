Player sales lift St Johnstone to record £8m turnover

Chairman Brown steps down

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Profit: St Johnstone

Shrewd dealings in the transfer market have helped St Johnstone post a record turnover of nearly £8 million.

The Perth club also reported an operating profit in excess of £1million in their latest set of annual accounts up to the end of May.

The sales of key players Ali McCann and Jason Kerr, who opted to pursue careers in England, were the main reasons for the strong financial performance, with participation in European football also a factor.

It was a fitting finale to Steve Brown’s time in charge, the McDiarmid Park chairman announcing his intention to stand down after 11 years in the role at the end of May 2023.

“In short, the year-end accounts show a record turnover, which whilst pleasing, is largely due to player sales and European football,” he said.

“It was another eventful financial year from which many positives can be taken.

“Tribute must be paid to Callum Davidson and his backroom staff, who held their nerve during a difficult and testing season to guide the club to Premiership safety.”

Brown took over as chairman from his father, Geoff, in November 2011 and during his tenure St Johnstone have enjoyed their most successful period in their 138-year history.

An ever-present in Scottish football’s top-flight throughout that spell, they won the Scottish Cup in 2014 and also the cup double in 2021.

“As a life-long St Johnstone supporter, it’s been an honour to be a part of this great football club,” he added.

“During my time on the board, and as chairman, I’ve always given 100 per cent and tried to do what was best for St Johnstone.

“But I feel the time is right to stand down as chairman and I will go on May 31st of next year. After 18 years on the board, 11 of which as chairman, it is the right time.”