Original Fit Factory in £111m acquisition spree

Wellbeing swoop

David Weir:

Scottish wellbeing company The Original Fit Factory has acquired eight international businesses in a £111m ($137m) series of deals to further develop its range of products and services.

The acquisitions comprise the global end-to-end e-commerce company Wolfson Brands, nutrition and wellness brand Smart Protein, holistic employee wellbeing platform Elf at Work, active experiential and fun run provider Cool Events, fitness and yoga studio franchise TruFusion, sustainable lifestyle apparel brand Niyama Sol, remote events platform Virtual Run and military fitness program Battle Ready 360.

Fitness industry specialist David Weir initially launched in 2016 with two core services; TV.FIT Productions, which is behind workout programmes, and TRUCONNECT, the global fitness and wellbeing community app, which has experienced 792% growth.

At the inception of TRUCONNECT it entered 71 countries with two mega deals, including a global insurance company and an Indian outfit worth £7.5m and £30m respectively.

The business has since expanded under the parent group The Original Fit Factory.

Mr Weir said: “We want to elevate the wellbeing journey for everyone and so have thought holistically in making these acquisitions.”

Former AOL CEO and group chairman of The Original Fit Factory Jonathan Miller adds: “It’s a really exciting new chapter for the business in building a community that’s more accessible and innovative than ever before.”

The Original Fit Factory is set to expand its presence in the Middle East in Q1 2023, with the launch of its first non-US based Cool Events’ programme in Dubai.