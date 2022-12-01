Onboard medical kit firm ready for jobs take-off

Aiber expands

A Scottish company which created an onboard medical emergency kit for use by air and sea crew is doubling its workforce following a successful trial with Boeing.

Aberdeen University spin-out Aiber will roll-out its product to customers in the aviation and maritime sectors and expects to create jobs in software development, sales, and service support.

Some airlines have a comprehensive medical kit onboard supported by products such as defibrillators, but the provision varies.

Aiber provides the kit required for onboard staff to handle medical emergencies with guidance from ground-based professionals.

Apart from improving the passenger experience it can mitigate risk and save airlines considerable sums. One diversion caused by a medical incident can cost a commercial airline anything from £25,000 to £500,000.

The trials underlined the need for the carry-onboard solution to be as lightweight and compact as possible for stowage on business jets and limited spaces on commercial carriers.

A team of technologists and aviation health experts were also able to evaluate how Aiber performs in a range of real-world emergency scenarios.

The subsequent upgrade and re-design made it more compact, with an easy-to-use layout and clear labelling to help crew in times of stress.

Since Aiber first participated in Boeing’s Aerospace Xelerated program it has raised a seven-figure investment, led by BGF (Business Growth Fund).

Jacqueline Davidson, programme director of Boeing’s Aerospace Xelerated, said: “Coupled with their successful investment in May 2022, this testing lays foundation for growth and for the company to service their customers on a global scale.”

Anne Roberts, co-founder and chief executive of Aiber, said: “Our work with Boeing has really been fantastic in terms of developing our product and setting Aiber on the path to further growth.

“At the heart of everything we do is supporting air crews with lifesaving skills and emergency management by giving them the tools they need to communicate the emergency properly, so they can respond in a calm and confident manner whilst the airline can demonstrate responsible safety mitigation.”