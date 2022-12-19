Murray takes up challenge as ScotlandIS chair

Digital economy

Dermot Murray will become chairman of ScotlandIS, as the cluster management organisation gears up to steer Scotland’s tech industry through a challenging year ahead.

Mr Murray (pictured) brings a wealth of knowledge and sector insight to the role with over 30 years’ experience in the tech industry. As vice president of technology at Inoapps, a global Oracle software partner, he has been an integral part of the business for 14 years, as it grew from 20 to 500 employees and built out an international presence serving customers with a focus on enabling businesses to transform, optimise and innovate with the Cloud.

As chairman of the board at ScotlandIS, he will oversee the organisation’s mission to develop digitals skills in Scotland, enable start-ups to establish themselves and scale up, as well as align key stakeholders across the country.

Two other board members have been appointed. Roz Barrance, director of business development at Leidos, and Maggie Morrison, board director at Hi55 Ventures, will add to the diverse range of experience at the head of the organisation.

Mr Murray said: “As we look ahead to another difficult year for business, it’s more important than ever that we protect this community and nurture the huge digital tech talent in Scotland.

“Scotland’s tech sector has a fantastic future– and promoting skills and supporting start-ups is central to achieving success. As a father and husband, with three daughters, I’ve long wanted to see more digital opportunities for all in education. I’m proud to play a role in making that happen and feel honoured to lead the brilliant work of ScotlandIS.”

Karen Meechan, CEO of ScotlandIS, said: “I am delighted to welcome Dermot as our new chair and Maggie and Roz as our new board members, each of them brings valuable skills and experience which will help us drive forward and deliver our ambitions over the coming year.”