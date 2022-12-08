Murgitroyd boosts Europe foothold with TLIP deal

IP acquisition

Gordon Stark, centre, with Paul Lynch, left, and Alex Turnbull, of TLIP

Murgitroyd, the intellectual property protection company, has acquired TLIP which has offices in England and Ireland.

The move is Glasgow-based Murgitroyd’s fourth acquisition in two years and further strengthens its position in the European market.

TLIP, founded in 2014, employs nine patent attorneys and five support staff.

Employees based in Leeds and Dublin will join Murgitroyd’s existing offices in these cities, while the Cambridge office will provide a new base for the expanded Murgitroyd group which will have a total headcount of more than 470.

Murgitroyd chief executive Gordon Stark said: “TLIP is a business with strong links within the growing UK-based technology and biotechnology sectors which, as we saw during the pandemic, are at the cutting edge of innovation.

“I am confident that by combining TLIP’s specialist knowledge and expertise with Murgitroyd’s broader offering, we will deliver even greater strategic value to our clients.”

Alex Turnbull, managing director of TLIP, said: “TLIP has grown consistently over recent years and we have reached the point where in order to continue to develop our client offering, scale becomes increasingly important.”

Murgitroyd acquired Glasgow-based Creation IP, specialists in start-up, spin-out and scale-up businesses, in April 2022; UDL Intellectual Property, the highly respected UK-based IP practice, in November, 2021; and Hanna Moore + Curley, one of Ireland’s leading patent and trade mark attorney firms, in September, 2021.