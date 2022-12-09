M&Co back in administration as buyer sought

Retailer fails

M&Co: cash difficulties

M&Co, the fashion retailer founded in Scotland, has again collapsed into administration but will continue to trade while attempts are made to find a buyer.

Teneo Financial Advisory has been appointed joint administrators.

A spokesman for Teneo, said: “Like many retailers, the company has experienced a sharp rise in its input costs, which has coincided with a decline in consumer confidence leading to increased pressure on cash flows and trading losses.

“No immediate redundancies have been made and the joint administrators are exploring a potential sale of the business in an accelerated timeframe, during which time the company will continue to trade from its stores and website.”

Two stores in England have closed in the past week, reports trade publication Drapers.

M&Co, previously known as Mackays, was launched by the McGeoch family in 1961 and run from Paisley. It restructured via a pre-pack administration deal in August 2020, resulting in the closure of 47 stores and the loss of 381 jobs.

The trade assets of the business were sold to new company M&Co Trading Limited via the restructuring process handled by Deloitte.

A new company was created, saving more than 2,200 jobs.