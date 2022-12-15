McGrath hired as division head at Miller Homes

Construction

Scottish builder, Miller Homes, has appointed David McGrath as the divisional managing director for Scotland East and West, the North East and Teesside, as well as timber company Walker Timber, which was acquired by the group in 2021.

Formerly regional chairman at CALA Homes, Mr McGrath (pictured) takes the reins from Peter Thomson, who has recently retired, ending his 32-year career with Miller Homes.

Overseeing these four geographic regions, Mr McGrath will be heavily involved in supporting the teams to deliver against the wider company strategy in 2023, as well as ensuring a seamless introduction of the New Homes Quality Code.

Stewart Lynes, chief executive at Miller Homes, said: “David is no stranger to Miller Homes having originally worked in the business 17 years ago, so it’s a pleasure to welcome him back. He has plenty of energy and the team are excited to work alongside him as we navigate some of the headwinds faced by the wider sector next year.”

Mr McGrath said: “The house building industry has evolved significantly since I was last at Miller Homes, but the company has successfully maintained the same ethos of building high quality homes. It’s been great to see familiar faces from the past and many new ones too and I’m very much looking forward to starting the job in hand.”