Maison Sport adds Supreme Ski School to offering

Multi-million deal

Boost for skiing lessons

Maison Sport, the ski and snowboard instructor platform, has acquired Supreme Ski School in a multi-million-pound deal that will add to the private ski lessons already offered by its 1,000-plus independent instructors.

Supreme Ski School, which operates at 18 resorts in France and Switzerland, will retain its brand identity and now rapidly scale its expansion plans, to help solidify Maison Sport’s platform for booking ski and snowboard lessons in Europe.

Maison Sport was founded in 2015 by former members of the British ski team: Aaron Tipping, Edinburgh-based Nick Robinson and Olly Robinson. Among its backers is Skyscanner founder Gareth Williams.

It has experienced record bookings this season (200% up YoY) and forecasts over £10 million in sales this winter overall. The team now includes over 30 employees and is set to grow by a further 50% in the coming 12 months.

Mr Robinson, chief executive, said: “This is another significant step for us. Making ski-school group lessons part of our offering has been a key goal and this acquisition makes it a reality.

“We’re focused on financially securing the long-term growth, innovation, and success of our business through a multi-product offering and this deal reflects this.

“Ski-school group lessons currently represent around 50% of the lesson market and will be central to our success over the coming years. We expect our independent instructors to benefit greatly from this acquisition as we’re predicting a significant uplift in private lesson sales, as customers generally prefer to book all their lessons through a single provider.”

Supreme Ski School was the first British owned ski school to launch in The Alps in 1991 by Founders Sue and Kenny Dickson, who were keen to offer the first competition to the well-established ESF (Ecole de Ski Francais).

Alongside the debt and equity acquisition, Maison Sport has signed a large number of accommodation partners around the world.