London opens lower on China Covid concerns

Markets: Live

China’s hospitals have been overwhelmed

London equities opened lower, following a downturn in the US, as concern grew about new Covid outbreaks and the US joined other countries in imposing measures on people arriving from China.

China ending its zero-Covid policy was seen as bullish for the global economy, but analysts said the impact is likely to take some time to filter through.

After the first hour of trade the FTSE 100 index was trading about 45 points lower at 7,452.24.

Miners, which benefited from yesterday’s upbeat mood over the opening of China’s borders, were among the early fallers.

There were only five risers on the leading index, led by Edinburgh-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 4.4p at 694.3p. The biggest fallers were BT, Frasers and Ocado.

Wall Street closed lower last night. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.1%, the S&P 500 fell 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%.

From 5 January the US will require negative Covid tests from all air travellers from China, saying Beijing is not sharing enough information about the surge in coronavirus cases there, health officials announced.

A UK government spokesperson said: “There are no plans to reintroduce Covid-19 testing or additional requirements for arrivals into the UK.”

Sterling was quoted at $1.2032 early Thursday, against $1.2029 at the London equities close on Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 index last night closed off its highs at 7,497.19, up 24.18 points (0.32%) as traders returned from the Christmas break and caught up with gains on European exchanges.