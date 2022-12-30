London edges lower as China re-opening weighs

Markets: Live

Concern over a renewed global surge in Covid cases as China lifted its border restrictions continued to weigh on investor sentiment, despite a defiant rally in the US.

The FTSE 100 was trading about 13 points lower at 7,499.36 in the first hour of the shortened session. London closes at 12.30pm and reopens on Tuesday.

Trading is likely to be subdued as the festive period wraps up, with little in the way of economic or company news to provide much direction.

The FTSE 100 looks set to close 2022 down just 0.4%, while the midcap FTSE 250 is on course to shed 21% and the AIM All-Share 31%.

US stocks rallied last night as investors went bargain hunting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.1%, the S&P 500 was 1.8% higher and the Nasdaq Composite closed up 2.6%.

Crude oil prices fell as a surge of Covid cases in China exacerbated fears of global economic downturn.

London equities edged into positive territory at last night’s close led by Edinburgh-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 3.7%, or 25.8p, to 715.8p.

The trust has had a topsy-turvy year that has seen its net asset value fall by 15% in the six months to September while its shares are down nearly 48%.

It invests in tech stocks such as Tesla and the vaccine drug Moderna and the uplift pointed to faith in the sector’s resurgence.

Analysts believe tech investments, which have also suffered a turbulent year, could be on the cusp of a renewed surge in value.