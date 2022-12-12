Latest Granton Harbour sites go on the market

Waterfront development

By a Daily Business reporter |

Development: Granton Harbour

The waterfront development at Granton Harbour has taken a further step towards completion with the latest sites now on the market.

The ten plots cover an area of approximately 18 acres, with the potential for around 500 residential units.

Global real estate advisor CBRE is acting on behalf of Edinburgh Marina Limited and says the sale represents an “outstanding freehold development opportunity”, with the plots benefiting from “already installed infrastructure and planning consent”.

Chris Dougray, executive director at CBRE Scotland, said: “At a time when the lack of housing supply in Edinburgh has never been more pronounced, this opportunity offers an oven-ready residential development scheme of significant scale.

“With planning consent secured and infrastructure already in place we anticipate strong demand from the developer community.”

The sites are part of the Western Harbour Masterplan, which will house around 3,000 residential units, with retail and commercial space over 120 acres.