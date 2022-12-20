Journalist Derek Bateman dies, aged 71

Media loss

Derek Bateman: long BBC career

Former television and newspaper journalist Derek Bateman has died at the age of 71 following illness.

Born in the Borders, he worked for the The Scotsman and The Herald before becoming the political editor of Scotland on Sunday at its launch.

He moved to the BBC and for 10 years co-presented Good Morning Scotland with John Milne and the weekend programme Newsweek Scotland, as well as anchoring Radio Scotland’s election programmes and working as a presenter on Newsnight Scotland.

He followed the Troubles in Ireland from Dublin and Belfast and, as a reporter and radio documentary-maker for BBC Scotland, he worked across Europe and the US.

He presented two presidential elections from Washington and made a documentary series on the Quebec referendum in 1995 and another on the handover of Hong Kong to China the following year.

He retired from the BBC in 2013 but continued to write and broadcast on Scottish politics.

He was married to the former BBC journalist Judith Mackay and they had two daughters, Hannah, and Clara.

He also had two daughters, Eilidh and Lucy, from his first marriage to Alison, who died in 2001.