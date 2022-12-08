Bank rules eased in Hunt’s ‘Edinburgh reforms’

Finance shake-up

Jeremy Hunt: ‘golden opportunity’

Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, will relax some of the measures introduced after the banking crisis when he unveils details of reforms to the financial services sector in Edinburgh on Friday.

He will announce more than 30 regulatory reforms that will tear up EU rules and aim to secure the UK’s place as the world’s foremost financial centre.

Mr Hunt will present the “Edinburgh Reforms” as an “opportunity” to create a UK-specific framework without the restrictions of Brussels mandates.

He will argue that businesses and consumers will benefit from the rigorous plan to review, repeal and replace hundreds of pages of EU regulation ranging from disclosure for financial products to prudential rules for banks.

Rules that “hold back growth” will be reviewed, while EU rules which deter companies listing in the UK will be overhauled. They are among dozens of regulations within the scope of the Financial Services and Markets Bill.

The Government will announce changes to ring-fencing rules which currently require major banks to separate their retail and investment arms. This was demanded after the 2008-09 crash as a way of protecting retail banking from being brought down by badly-performing risk capital operations.

However, retail banks have to comply with the ring-fencing rules even if they don’t have an investment arm, a time consuming regulatory exercise.

Bank rules introduced after the crash will be relaxed (pic: Terry Murden)

Mr Hunt will say the reforms will cut red tape and boost banking competition in response to a review by former Standard Life Aberdeen CEO Keith Skeoch to free retail focused banks from ringf-encing rules while maintaining protections for consumers.

In a briefing note from the Treasury, Mr Hunt said: “This country’s financial services sector is the powerhouse of the British economy, driving innovation, growth and prosperity across the country.

“Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to reshape our regulatory regime and unleash the full potential of our formidable financial services sector.

“Today we are delivering an agile, proportionate and home-grown regulatory regime which will unlock investment across our economy to deliver jobs and opportunity for the British people.”

The latest package builds on the reforms to Solvency II announced in the Autumn Statement which will unlock over £100 billion for productive investment from UK insurers over the next decade, such as clean energy infrastructure

The Chancellor is also expected to issue new mandates to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority setting out how they will help deliver growth and promote the international competitiveness of the UK.

The financial services sector contributes £216 billion a year to the UK economy. This includes £76bn in tax, enough to fund the entire police force and state school system, while employing more than 2.3 million people – with 1.4 million outside London and 163,000 in Scotland.

While in Edinburgh today, the Chancellor will meet top financial services CEOs to discuss these reforms and how the sector can further drive investment and growth in the UK.

As confirmed in the Autumn Statement, the government will look to announce changes to EU regulations in four other growth industries by the end of next year, including digital technology, life sciences, green industries and advanced manufacturing.