How Buy Now, Pay Later is Modifying Online Shopping?

Advertorial Content |

With evolving technology over the years, drastic changes have been noticed in buyers’ behavior lately. The way consumers have inclined towards eCommerce shows how it is practically impossible for most buyers to stand in queues at supermarkets or shopping malls and finish their payments in a busy world.

But, with the upsurge in online shopping in the last few years, its environment has also become highly competitive. People today are buying everyday essentials to household items from online stores.

Apart from traditional online payment methods or credit cards, the buy now pay later payment process holds special significance here. Because of the convenience of this trending payment system, millennials are increasingly turning to online shopping.

Why are online businesses integrating BNPL into their payment gateway?

As the online retail market grows to unprecedented heights, surviving in the competition means embracing new technologies. That is why in the saturated market where almost every company offers multiple credit card payment options alongside traditional payment methods, BNPL adds a fresh perspective.

Integrating BNPL in the payment gateway enables businesses to offer customers something more convenient. It puts them ahead of the competition.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped BNPL transform online shopping.

The pay-later system has yet to develop in recent times. It was there for a long time but only came into the limelight during the 2020 pandemic.

During the pandemic, the economic condition of millions of people went into complete reverse gear. Therefore, it led to a sharp decrease in buyers’ purchasing power.

This is where the buy-now-pay-later system came into play and took the lead role. It proved to be a fantastic solution because almost all customers could have access to it. Besides, its eligibility criteria were much easier than having a new credit card or taking personal loans.

In a way, the pandemic fueled BNPL into the mainstream payment system. And this is how the pay-later process transformed online shopping.

Bonus for both customers and businesses

From a customer’s perspective, the purchase-now and pay-later scheme has made purchasing items slightly above budget limits easier. As customers can pay in monthly installments without interest, it works like a boon for them.

From a retailer’s perspective, this new payment system has made them enjoy an extended customer base. Those who previously abandoned their carts can now complete the payment with a single touch. Moreover, as BNPL companies pay the total amount to retailers as soon as a purchase is made, it also saves businesses from financial risks.

With time, businesses enjoy increased conversion rates, better sales, and increased average purchase limit of customers.

Final Thoughts

This short-term financing solution offers customers something that even credit card companies do not. By choosing the buy now pay later option, customers can pay for their items in flexible installments. It saves them from the hassles of completing the entire check-out process every time.

However, when talking about how it has reshaped the buying process, credits go to the growth of the eCommerce industry. The massive success of the pay-later process is primarily a result of the enormous market growth of eCommerce.