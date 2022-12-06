Update:

Hope-Jones joins SSDA as chief executive

By a Daily Business reporter | December 6, 2022
The South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) has appointed Borders-based David Hope-Jones as chief executive.  

Mr Hope-Jones, who is based in Midlem near Selkirk, takes up the role following almost 15 years as chief executive of the Scotland Malawi Partnership.

In 2016 he was awarded the OBE in the Queen’s 90th birthday honours for services to international development.

Mr Hope-Jones will join the SSDA team in February 2023. Melanie Allen will remain in an interim position until late Spring 2023 to ensure stability and a smooth transition for the organisation, team, members and activity. 

