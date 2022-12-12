Healthcare firm Fitabeo hires Devlin as chair

Pharmaceuticals

Fitabeo Therapeutics, the University of Strathclyde spin-out with plans to address chronic pain and women’s health, has apppointed pharmaceutical executive Jodi Devlin as chair.

Ms. Devlin, pictured, has over 30 years of experience as a leader in pharmaceutical companies ranging from large global pharmaceutical organisations to biotech startups.

Most recently, she was CEO of AltaThera Pharmaceuticals. She has also held executive-level roles at Abbott, Baxter, and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

Edinburgh-based Fitabeo, which launched in Februarty, has been supported by Strathclyde Inspire, the University’s entrepreneurship initiative.

Founder and CEO Mallikarjun Chityala, said: “We are excited about the opportunity to deploy breakthrough innovation to address some of society’s most pressing challenges and improve access to medicines across all age groups.

“We are grateful to have received phenomenal support from the Scottish entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

“We are also pleased to have Jodi Devlin joining our board as chair. Jodi brings a wealth of experience in pharmaceuticals and a broad industry network that will enhance the evolution of Fitabeo Therapeutics and help accelerate the development and commercialisation of assets.”

Dr Olga Kozlova, Director of Innovation and Industry Engagement at the University of Strathclyde said: “We are proud to have supported Fitabeo Therapeutics from the outset. It’s a great demonstration of how academic research can be translated into innovation with the potential to have a real global impact on people’s health and wellbeing.”

Leah Pape, head of high growth services at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We recognised the huge potential of Fitabeo Therapeutics at a very early stage so it’s great to see the company continue to grow and thrive.”